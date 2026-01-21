Left Menu

Historic Unity: SNDP Yogam and NSS Join Forces in Kerala

In a landmark decision, SNDP Yogam and NSS, two major Hindu caste organizations in Kerala, have agreed on uniting, signaling a significant shift just before the Assembly elections. Founded by Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan respectively, these bodies promise no disruption to their own missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:55 IST
Historic Unity: SNDP Yogam and NSS Join Forces in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The SNDP Yogam and Nair Service Society (NSS), two major Hindu community organizations in Kerala, have reached a historic agreement to unite, officials announced Wednesday. The move comes as the state approaches crucial Assembly elections, potentially altering the socio-political landscape.

Founded by social reformers Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan, the SNDP and NSS have long maintained influence over their respective communities. Recent meetings, spearheaded by leaders including Sukumaran Nair and Vellapally Natesan, are set to formalize this unity.

Despite historical attempts that faltered, the organizations aim to collaborate without compromising individual goals. Leaders assure the public of their commitment to harmony, asserting that any political stances will be executed thoughtfully and inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026