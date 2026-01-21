Historic Unity: SNDP Yogam and NSS Join Forces in Kerala

The SNDP Yogam and Nair Service Society (NSS), two major Hindu community organizations in Kerala, have reached a historic agreement to unite, officials announced Wednesday. The move comes as the state approaches crucial Assembly elections, potentially altering the socio-political landscape.

Founded by social reformers Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan, the SNDP and NSS have long maintained influence over their respective communities. Recent meetings, spearheaded by leaders including Sukumaran Nair and Vellapally Natesan, are set to formalize this unity.

Despite historical attempts that faltered, the organizations aim to collaborate without compromising individual goals. Leaders assure the public of their commitment to harmony, asserting that any political stances will be executed thoughtfully and inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)