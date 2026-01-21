Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Orders Guidelines to Curb Trafficking

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state to create guidelines for identifying out-of-state individuals, with the police playing a crucial role. This development comes during a hearing about a missing child linked to human trafficking, sparking significant law and governance action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:58 IST
Jharkhand High Court Orders Guidelines to Curb Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a critical step toward combating human trafficking within the state by instructing the government to establish protocols for identifying individuals who come from outside its borders. The directive came during the hearing of a case involving a missing child from Gumla, highlighting the ongoing battle against trafficking networks.

During the session, Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai emphasized the importance of police involvement in this identification process. Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman reported the recovery of nine trafficked children, although the search for the 2018 missing child continues. The court acknowledged the severe impact of trafficking on minors, urging immediate action.

Ranchi Police's efforts to dismantle trafficking rings received recognition, with recent rescues of two siblings demonstrating progress. The court has scheduled another hearing for January 27, with expectations of further discussion on tactical solutions to this pressing crime, particularly involving out-of-state individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026