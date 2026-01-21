Jharkhand High Court Orders Guidelines to Curb Trafficking

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a critical step toward combating human trafficking within the state by instructing the government to establish protocols for identifying individuals who come from outside its borders. The directive came during the hearing of a case involving a missing child from Gumla, highlighting the ongoing battle against trafficking networks.

During the session, Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai emphasized the importance of police involvement in this identification process. Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman reported the recovery of nine trafficked children, although the search for the 2018 missing child continues. The court acknowledged the severe impact of trafficking on minors, urging immediate action.

Ranchi Police's efforts to dismantle trafficking rings received recognition, with recent rescues of two siblings demonstrating progress. The court has scheduled another hearing for January 27, with expectations of further discussion on tactical solutions to this pressing crime, particularly involving out-of-state individuals.

