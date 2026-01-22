Left Menu

Canada Continues TikTok Operations Amid Court Ruling

A Canadian federal court has reversed a previous government decision to cease TikTok's operations in the country due to national security concerns. The platform will remain operational as the government did not block individual access, ensuring content creation can still proceed.

A Canadian federal court has overruled a government directive to shut down TikTok's operations in the nation, at least for the time being. This decision comes after the government raised concerns about national security risks in 2024, prompting an order to dismantle TikTok's business in the country.

Despite these security concerns, the Canadian government has chosen not to impede the public's ability to engage with the platform. This means Canadians can continue to access TikTok, view content, and produce their own videos without restrictions.

This development signals a temporary reprieve for TikTok in Canada, allowing it to sustain its user base and content creators as legal proceedings advance. The court's decision underscores ongoing debates about security and freedom in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

