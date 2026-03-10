Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Transport Overhaul with New ISBT and E-Bus Expansion
The Delhi government plans an inter-state bus terminus at the Bhalswa landfill, boosting transport infrastructure. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced this during a review meeting, detailing the arrival of 200 new e-buses in Delhi's fleet. Strengthening the electric vehicle segment remains a key focus of the government.
The Delhi government is set to transform the Bhalswa landfill site into an inter-state bus terminus over an expanse of 20 acres. This move aims to enhance transport facilities in the city's northern region, according to Transport Minister Pankaj Singh following a departmental review meeting.
In line with modernising Delhi's public transport, Singh declared the addition of 200 new e-buses to the capital's existing 4,000 strong fleet this month. The total electric bus count is projected to reach 7,500 by year-end, marking a significant step towards sustainable mobility.
Further infrastructure development will include a new DTC depot along the Urban Extension Road-II and upgrading Burari's bus depot to accommodate the burgeoning electric bus fleet. These initiatives highlight the government's commitment to electric mobility and improved commuter services under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.
