Left Menu

Court Pauses Restraint on Immigration Agents' Force

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted a lower court's order limiting federal immigration agents' force against protesters. Protesters in Minneapolis, opposing Trump's immigration policies, sued, citing constitutional rights violations. A judge previously restricted agents from using tear gas against peaceful demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:54 IST
Court Pauses Restraint on Immigration Agents' Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted an order that restricted federal immigration agents' use of force against protesters. This comes after some Minneapolis-area protesters sued the Trump administration, alleging violations of their constitutional rights due to intensified immigration enforcement.

Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez issued a ruling that sought to restrain immigration agents from using tactics like tear gas against peaceful demonstrators and observers. The restriction was meant to be in effect as the lawsuit progressed through the courts.

However, the appeal court's recent decision pauses this restriction, momentarily allowing the previous practices to continue as the case is deliberated upon further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026