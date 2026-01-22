Court Pauses Restraint on Immigration Agents' Force
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted a lower court's order limiting federal immigration agents' force against protesters. Protesters in Minneapolis, opposing Trump's immigration policies, sued, citing constitutional rights violations. A judge previously restricted agents from using tear gas against peaceful demonstrators.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted an order that restricted federal immigration agents' use of force against protesters. This comes after some Minneapolis-area protesters sued the Trump administration, alleging violations of their constitutional rights due to intensified immigration enforcement.
Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez issued a ruling that sought to restrain immigration agents from using tactics like tear gas against peaceful demonstrators and observers. The restriction was meant to be in effect as the lawsuit progressed through the courts.
However, the appeal court's recent decision pauses this restriction, momentarily allowing the previous practices to continue as the case is deliberated upon further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
