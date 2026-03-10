Justice for Ambulance Heroes: KANIV-108 Workers' Rights in Limelight

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission issued a directive prompting the Health department to prioritize the timely payment of salaries to KANIV-108 ambulance employees. This move follows reports of staff halting services due to salary delays.

Justice Alexander Thomas stressed the critical role of consistent compensation to the ambulance personnel, acknowledging that the financial holdup was due to pending central and state funds to the managing company. The commission highlighted the impact on patients' rights and urged preventive measures against future financial hiccups.

To enhance operational stability, the commission recommended evaluating the possibility of designating KANIV-108 ambulances as a public utility. Such a classification under the Essential Services Management Act could safeguard the service's dependability in times of medical emergencies, as they serve as a crucial lifeline for individuals in crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)