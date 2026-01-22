Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Trump's Ambitious Peace Board at Davos

US President Donald Trump's ambitious Board of Peace has stirred divisions as it aims to extend beyond Gaza. While several Muslim-majority countries agreed to join, European nations like Norway, Sweden, and France declined, citing concerns over its broad mandate and potential rivalry with the UN Security Council.

Updated: 22-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Ambitious Peace Board at Davos
  • Israel

The ambitious efforts of US President Donald Trump to establish a Board of Peace have sparked a contentious debate. Introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the board aims to address global conflicts but has drawn skepticism among European leaders.

Western European countries such as France, Norway, and Sweden have opted not to join, citing the board's expansive mandate and potential rivalry with established international peacekeeping bodies like the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, a coalition of Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, has pledged participation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to join marks a notable shift, given his previous reservations. However, Trump's vision of the board as a game-changing mediator faces resistance, with several countries awaiting further details before committing.

