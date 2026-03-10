Chessum's Strategic Shift: England Gears Up for France Showdown

Ollie Chessum will start at blindside flanker for England in their final Six Nations game against France this Saturday in Paris. This change comes as the only adjustment to the team following their loss to Italy, with Coach Steve Borthwick opting against a major team overhaul.

Chessum, who has previously played at lock, offers both bulk and a key lineout option for England. His inclusion sees Sam Underhill move to the bench, while Guy Pepper shifts to openside flanker. Borthwick's team showed improvement against Italy, yet struggled with indiscipline, allowing Italy to clinch their first victory in 33 meetings.

Borthwick remains hopeful, giving his new-look backline another opportunity to perform. Meanwhile, Underhill and Marcus Smith are poised to earn their 50th international caps. The upcoming Paris match is crucial; a French victory could secure them the title for a second consecutive year, while England aims to avoid their worst Six Nations result.

(With inputs from agencies.)