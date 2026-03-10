Left Menu

Ollie Chessum to Start as Flanker in Six Nations Showdown Against France

Ollie Chessum will be in the starting lineup for England as they face France in their final Six Nations game. He is the only change from the team that lost to Italy. Coach Steve Borthwick has avoided major changes in hopes of avoiding a historically poor tournament performance.

Ollie Chessum is set to take the field as blindside flanker for England in their decisive Six Nations clash against France in Paris this Saturday. This adjustment marks the sole change in the lineup following the team's recent defeat against Italy.

Replacing Sam Underhill, who will now be available off the bench, Chessum adds crucial strength and an additional lineout option to England's setup. Underhill and fellow substitute Marcus Smith are poised to earn their 50th caps during a match where a bonus-point win for France could secure them the championship title for the second consecutive year.

England hopes to avoid a fourth defeat in five games, which would signify their worst performance in the history of the Six Nations. The announced lineup includes prominent players such as Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, and Joe Heyes, with strategic backup plans laid out in the replacement roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

