Transfer Strategy: U.S. Military Relocates Islamic State Detainees

The U.S. military announced the transfer of 150 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq on Wednesday, marking the first stage of a plan that may see the relocation of up to 7,000 detainees. This initiative follows the collapse of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, raising security alarms regarding prisons they once monitored.

U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized coordination with regional partners like Iraq to ensure ISIS's enduring defeat. Cooper briefed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa about the detainee transfers and stressed avoiding actions that could hinder this process.

Meanwhile, Syria has declared a ceasefire with Kurdish forces, urging integration into the central state. The recent shifts in control, the most significant since rebels expelled Bashar al-Assad a year ago, underscore changing allegiances in the region.