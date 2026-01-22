Putin to Engage with U.S. Envoys on Ukraine Conflict Solutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he would hold discussions on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meetings aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking nearly four years of unrest.

According to Russian news agencies, Putin disclosed this development during a convening of Russia's Security Council. The discussions will reportedly include talks about the possible utilization of frozen Russian assets for recovery work in regions heavily affected by the conflict.

The meetings come as part of broader diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation between Russia and Ukraine. The presence of high-profile U.S. envoys highlights the international importance of reaching a peaceful resolution to this persistent crisis. (Editing by Franklin Paul)

