Left Menu

Putin to Engage with U.S. Envoys on Ukraine Conflict Solutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to address the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. These talks will also explore the potential use of frozen Russian assets for recovery efforts in war-impacted regions, as discussed during Russia's Security Council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:00 IST
Putin to Engage with U.S. Envoys on Ukraine Conflict Solutions
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he would hold discussions on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meetings aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking nearly four years of unrest.

According to Russian news agencies, Putin disclosed this development during a convening of Russia's Security Council. The discussions will reportedly include talks about the possible utilization of frozen Russian assets for recovery work in regions heavily affected by the conflict.

The meetings come as part of broader diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation between Russia and Ukraine. The presence of high-profile U.S. envoys highlights the international importance of reaching a peaceful resolution to this persistent crisis. (Editing by Franklin Paul)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026