Hong Kong's High Court Subversion Trial: Defying Censorship and Remembrance

The much-anticipated trial of prominent leaders responsible for organizing Tiananmen Square commemorations begins at Hong Kong's High Court on Thursday. The defendants, including Chow Hang-tung, face charges of inciting subversion under a controversial national security law.

Since 2020, commemorations have been blocked due to COVID-19 and intensified security measures, drawing international criticism. The case has drawn significant attention as it underscores the growing challenges to freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

As the trial unfolds, it reverberates globally, posing questions about the balancing act between national security and the fundamental rights of citizens, set against a backdrop of historical remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)