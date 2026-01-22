Federal Court Grants TikTok a Lifeline in Canada Amid National Security Review

Canada's federal court has overturned a government decision to shutter TikTok's operations within its borders, providing a temporary reprieve for the short-video app. This move mandates a review by Industry Minister Melanie Joly, who has been tasked with reassessing the situation.

The November 2024 order originated from the industry's ministry and pointed to national security risks as the rationale behind the initial shutdown decision. However, TikTok successfully challenged the order in court, as more than 14 million Canadians continue to use the platform monthly.

While the ministry pursues a national security review, Prime Minister Mark Carney is also working to mend economic relations with China in response to U.S. tariffs. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, has faced global scrutiny regarding data privacy, particularly concerning children's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)