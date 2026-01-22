Federal Court Grants TikTok a Lifeline in Canada Amid National Security Review
Canada's federal court overturned the government's order to close TikTok's operations, allowing the app to continue operating pending a review by Industry Minister Melanie Joly. Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking to strengthen ties with China amid concerns over TikTok's data privacy practices.
Canada's federal court has overturned a government decision to shutter TikTok's operations within its borders, providing a temporary reprieve for the short-video app. This move mandates a review by Industry Minister Melanie Joly, who has been tasked with reassessing the situation.
The November 2024 order originated from the industry's ministry and pointed to national security risks as the rationale behind the initial shutdown decision. However, TikTok successfully challenged the order in court, as more than 14 million Canadians continue to use the platform monthly.
While the ministry pursues a national security review, Prime Minister Mark Carney is also working to mend economic relations with China in response to U.S. tariffs. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, has faced global scrutiny regarding data privacy, particularly concerning children's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Youth Unemployment Sees Slight Decline in December
China's Electric Vehicle Invasion: A New Era for Argentina
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa
Canada Reopens Beef Exports to China Amid Relaxed Trade Restrictions
Greenland has a strategic location between US, Russia, China; We need it for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals: Trump at WEF.