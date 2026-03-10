China Restarts Passenger Train Services to North Korea Post-COVID

China has announced the resumption of passenger trains to North Korea, ending a suspension imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Services between Beijing and Pyongyang will operate four times weekly, beginning Thursday, with daily trains also resuming from Dandong, according to Chinese railway authorities.

The resumption of train services is expected to enhance people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural interactions between the two nations. Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists comprised 90% of North Korea's foreign visitors, but the country is currently only allowing Russian tourists for 2024, a decision that has puzzled many given China's longstanding partnership with North Korea.

For now, tickets for these train services will be available solely offline in China. The reintroduction of the train service marks an important step in rekindling ties between the neighboring countries post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)