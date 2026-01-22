Tensions Over Greenland: NATO and U.S. Explore Arctic Alliances

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte clarified that Greenland's ties with Denmark were not discussed in his recent conversation with President Donald Trump. This comes after Trump's retraction of threats to impose tariffs or use military force to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

Earlier, Trump shifted his stance, forgoing tariffs and ruling out military action to seize Greenland, expressing optimism about a diplomatic solution regarding the island's governance. The move aims to address a geopolitical dispute surrounding the Danish territory in Arctic policy.

After their meeting, Trump hinted at forging a Western alliance to manage Greenland's strategic resources and counter the growing influence of Russia and China in the Arctic. NATO allies, including the U.S., are focusing on collaborative defenses and resource control to maintain Western dominance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)