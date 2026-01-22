Federal Crackdown Sparks Legal Battle in Minneapolis

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has lifted a lower court's restraining order that previously blocked federal officers from detaining or tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Minneapolis. This decision follows a legal battle initiated by activists opposing President Trump's immigration enforcement actions in the city.

Previously, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez had issued an injunction to protect demonstrators from federal retaliation, but the Department of Homeland Security appealed, leading to the appeals court's recent ruling. This has incited further unrest, with protests primarily remaining peaceful despite a fatal incident involving an ICE agent.

The reversal has added to the legal and political tensions in the Twin Cities as federal immigration operations continue under scrutiny. Opponents, including Minnesota's state government and local leaders, argue that the federal actions infringe on constitutional rights and exacerbate public safety risks.

