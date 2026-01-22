Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly
For the second time, an all-woman panel will chair the Kerala Legislative Assembly proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The panel includes Shantakumari K, O S Ambika, and Uma Thomas. The first all-woman panel was formed in December 2022 during the assembly's seventh session.
In a groundbreaking move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to be chaired by an all-woman panel for the second time in its history. This historic decision comes as the assembly enters its 16th session without the Speaker and Deputy Speaker present.
The panel comprises Shantakumari K and O S Ambika from CPI(M) along with Uma Thomas from the Congress. Speaker A N Shamseer announced their appointment on Thursday, emphasizing the significance of this leadership arrangement.
The first instance of an all-woman panel in the assembly's proceedings occurred in December 2022, featuring Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M), and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, marking a continued push for gender representation in governance.
