Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

In a groundbreaking move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to be chaired by an all-woman panel for the second time in its history. This historic decision comes as the assembly enters its 16th session without the Speaker and Deputy Speaker present.

The panel comprises Shantakumari K and O S Ambika from CPI(M) along with Uma Thomas from the Congress. Speaker A N Shamseer announced their appointment on Thursday, emphasizing the significance of this leadership arrangement.

The first instance of an all-woman panel in the assembly's proceedings occurred in December 2022, featuring Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M), and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, marking a continued push for gender representation in governance.

