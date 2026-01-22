Vijayasai Reddy's ED Grilling: Key Figure in Andhra Liquor Scam Investigation

Vijayasai Reddy, erstwhile MP of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. This summons is part of an ongoing probe into a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam allegedly executed under the YSRCP's previous governance in Andhra Pradesh.

The ED had directed Reddy to appear at its zonal office to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Authorities suspect he holds crucial information regarding the liquor policy implemented in the state from 2019 to 2024.

Reddy, named an accused by the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT), is believed to have been a conduit for illicit funds to YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. The former CM, however, has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated. The ED initiated a PMLA case in September 2025, following the SIT's complaint.

