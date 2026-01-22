Hong Kong Trials: Legacy of Tiananmen Vigils Under Scrutiny

On Thursday, Hong Kong's High Court commenced a landmark national security trial examining the role of three former leaders of a now-disbanded group. This organization was known for organizing vigils annually to commemorate the Tiananmen Square events of 1989, once viewed as a testament to Hong Kong's freedoms.

The events highlighted concern over the strict national security law introduced by China in 2020, following COVID-19 restrictions that halted large public gatherings. Amid heavy police presence, the trial evaluates accusations against the activists, including alleged incitement to subvert state power.

Prosecutors presented evidence from the June 4th Museum, pressing on whether 'ending one-party rule' equates to undermining China's government. Human rights groups argue that the trial reflects an effort to suppress dissent rather than addressing true national security threats.

