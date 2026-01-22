NIA Court Sentences Sayyad M Idris to 10 Years for Lashkar-e-Taiba Recruitment Conspiracy
An NIA court in Kolkata sentenced Sayyad M Idris to 10 years for recruiting youths for Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba. Convicted under various Indian Penal laws, Idris also faces a fine. The case was taken over in April 2020 from West Bengal Police, and trials for more accused continue.
- Country:
- India
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kolkata has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Sayyad M Idris in connection with a Pakistan-influenced plot to recruit Muslim youths for the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. This verdict was delivered on Wednesday, following Idris' conviction under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA, which took over the case from the West Bengal Police in April 2020, highlighted that Idris also faces a fine of Rs 70,000. The investigation led to the arrest of another individual, with prior apprehension of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Tania Parvin in March 2020 by West Bengal Police. Parvin was found with publications promoting jihadist activities against India.
The trial for other accused individuals in the recruitment scheme is currently ongoing, according to NIA officials. This case marks a significant step in combating terror recruitment efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
