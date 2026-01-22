NATO and US Plan Arctic Defense Strategy

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte and U.S. President Trump engaged in strategic discussions in Davos about defending the Arctic region from potential Russian and Chinese influence. The dialogue follows Trump's previous assertions about acquiring Greenland for national security purposes.

During a panel at the World Economic Forum, Rutte emphasized the need for collective NATO efforts to secure the Arctic, particularly Greenland, to prevent Russian and Chinese military and economic incursions. Despite past tensions, Trump has shifted his approach towards diplomatic negotiations to resolve the matter.

Recent talks in Washington involving U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic delegations have laid the groundwork for further NATO cooperation to ensure the region's security. Rutte highlighted the necessity of these efforts to protect the interests of the seven NATO countries with Arctic territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)