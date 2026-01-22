NATO and US Plan Arctic Defense Strategy
NATO Secretary Mark Rutte discussed Arctic defense strategies with U.S. President Trump at Davos. Talks centered on protecting the Arctic against Russia and China, especially regarding Greenland. Despite past interest in acquiring Greenland, Trump now seeks a diplomatic resolution involving NATO allies in Arctic security efforts.
NATO Secretary Mark Rutte and U.S. President Trump engaged in strategic discussions in Davos about defending the Arctic region from potential Russian and Chinese influence. The dialogue follows Trump's previous assertions about acquiring Greenland for national security purposes.
During a panel at the World Economic Forum, Rutte emphasized the need for collective NATO efforts to secure the Arctic, particularly Greenland, to prevent Russian and Chinese military and economic incursions. Despite past tensions, Trump has shifted his approach towards diplomatic negotiations to resolve the matter.
Recent talks in Washington involving U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic delegations have laid the groundwork for further NATO cooperation to ensure the region's security. Rutte highlighted the necessity of these efforts to protect the interests of the seven NATO countries with Arctic territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
