Tragedy Strikes: Teen Killed in Odesa Drone Attack
A 17-year-old was killed in an overnight drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa region. Governor Oleh Kiper reported the incident happened between the 18th and 19th floors of a building, leading to the evacuation of 58 people. The attack underscores ongoing tensions in the region.
A tragic incident unfolded in Ukraine's Odesa region as a 17-year-old teenager lost his life in a Russian drone attack. The attack took place overnight, according to Governor Oleh Kiper's report on Thursday.
The young man, born in 2009, was fatally injured in the barrage, which targeted a high-rise building. Governor Kiper revealed these details via the Telegram messaging app.
The drone strike hit between the 18th and 19th floors of the building without exploding, prompting the evacuation of 58 residents, including eight children. This incident highlights the persistent dangers faced by civilians in the area.
