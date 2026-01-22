Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Global Market Turbulence

Euro zone bonds held steady in early Thursday trading, reflecting investor nerves after recent losses. Geopolitical tensions and market turmoil in Japan had contributed to Tuesday's global bond selloff, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected tariff threats to leverage a Greenland purchase.

In a swift reversal, Trump retracted these threats, and Japanese government bonds experienced a two-session rally, providing some stabilization to euro zone bonds, despite their struggle to regain previous ground.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark, remained flat at 2.87%, staying below Tuesday's intraday high. Super long 30-year German debt yields fell just over 1 basis point to 3.49%, still reflecting an increase nearly 7 basis points for the week.

