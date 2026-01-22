Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Global Market Turbulence
Euro zone bonds remained stable after investor concerns over geopolitical tensions and Japanese market turmoil had lessened. President Trump's retreat from tariff threats and a rally in Japanese bonds helped stabilize the market, although euro zone bonds haven't fully rebounded.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Euro zone bonds held steady in early Thursday trading, reflecting investor nerves after recent losses. Geopolitical tensions and market turmoil in Japan had contributed to Tuesday's global bond selloff, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected tariff threats to leverage a Greenland purchase.
In a swift reversal, Trump retracted these threats, and Japanese government bonds experienced a two-session rally, providing some stabilization to euro zone bonds, despite their struggle to regain previous ground.
Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark, remained flat at 2.87%, staying below Tuesday's intraday high. Super long 30-year German debt yields fell just over 1 basis point to 3.49%, still reflecting an increase nearly 7 basis points for the week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Rebounds Amid Global Market Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions
Dollar Dips Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Shifts
Dollar Rebounds Amid Global Currency Fluctuations and Geopolitical Tensions
Greenland Geopolitical Tensions Affect Global Markets
Market Turmoil: Global Shares Slide Amid Bond Rout and Geopolitical Tensions