Alleged Misconduct at Kempegowda Airport: Arrest Made

A South Korean woman reported sexual harassment by a contractual airport staff member during a security check at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, reportedly lured her to a secluded spot where he inappropriately touched her. An investigation is underway following his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:34 IST
A serious incident of alleged sexual harassment occurred at Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, when a South Korean woman accused a staff member of misconduct during a security check.

The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, a 25-year-old contractual worker for a private airliner, was arrested after reportedly leading the woman to a secluded spot near a men's washroom under false pretenses, police said.

The incident, which occurred on January 19, has prompted a thorough investigation after the woman resisted and reported the misconduct, leading to the suspect's apprehension by airport security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

