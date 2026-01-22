Alleged Misconduct at Kempegowda Airport: Arrest Made

A serious incident of alleged sexual harassment occurred at Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, when a South Korean woman accused a staff member of misconduct during a security check.

The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, a 25-year-old contractual worker for a private airliner, was arrested after reportedly leading the woman to a secluded spot near a men's washroom under false pretenses, police said.

The incident, which occurred on January 19, has prompted a thorough investigation after the woman resisted and reported the misconduct, leading to the suspect's apprehension by airport security personnel.

