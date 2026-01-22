Syria's Centralization: A Tectonic Political Shift

In a swift and decisive move, the Syrian government has regained control over extensive areas in northern and eastern Syria, previously under the Kurdish forces' command. This consolidation reinforces President Ahmed al-Sharaa's grip on power, almost 14 months after Bashar al-Assad's downfall, effectively reuniting most of Syria under central rule.

The backdrop to these developments includes simmering tensions between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Syrian state demanded full integration of the SDF into national security forces, a proposal resisted by Kurdish leaders aiming to maintain regional autonomy. Recent conflicts saw government forces capturing key districts and pressing eastward.

With U.S. policy in flux and the stakes high for regional stability, international actors such as Turkey are closely observing these shifts. As ceasefire talks continue, discussions focus on governance structures in remaining SDF-held areas, highlighting ongoing disputes over centralization versus autonomy within Syria's complex political fabric.

