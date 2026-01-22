Left Menu

Trump's Board of Peace: A Global Diplomatic Shift?

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch his Board of Peace, initially meant to address the Gaza conflict but now aiming to tackle broader global issues, provoking concerns of undermining the United Nations. Notably, key U.N. Security Council members have yet to commit fully, though 35 countries plan to participate.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his new Board of Peace, originally conceived to aid in ending the Gaza conflict, with aspirations to take on global challenges, nudging some to question its potential interference with the United Nations. The board, which Trump will oversee himself, extends invitations to multiple international leaders for collaborative efforts.

Several traditional allies of the U.S. have expressed hesitation in joining the initiative, especially as Trump expects permanent members to contribute $1 billion each. While the U.S. stands alone among the U.N. Security Council members in participation, nations like Russia, France, Britain, and China have shown reluctance or are still deliberating.

Nonetheless, about 35 nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have signed on to the board, set to be formalized in a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland. This is part of Trump's broader Gaza peace plan despite ongoing tensions in the region, emphasizing cooperation for enduring peace.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

