Trump's Board of Peace: A Global Diplomatic Shift?

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his new Board of Peace, originally conceived to aid in ending the Gaza conflict, with aspirations to take on global challenges, nudging some to question its potential interference with the United Nations. The board, which Trump will oversee himself, extends invitations to multiple international leaders for collaborative efforts.

Several traditional allies of the U.S. have expressed hesitation in joining the initiative, especially as Trump expects permanent members to contribute $1 billion each. While the U.S. stands alone among the U.N. Security Council members in participation, nations like Russia, France, Britain, and China have shown reluctance or are still deliberating.

Nonetheless, about 35 nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have signed on to the board, set to be formalized in a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland. This is part of Trump's broader Gaza peace plan despite ongoing tensions in the region, emphasizing cooperation for enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)