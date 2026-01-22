Tragedy in Doda: Army Vehicle Plunge Claims Soldiers' Lives

An army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others on Thursday, according to officials.

The incident occurred on the 9000-feet-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon, as a bulletproof army vehicle heading to a high-altitude post lost control, plunging into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by the army and police was launched promptly, with four soldiers found dead at the scene and 11 injured rescued. The mangled vehicle displayed the accident's severity. Subsequent to the accident, six more soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

Among the injured, one soldier is under observation at Bhaderwah sub-district hospital, while ten others were airlifted to Udhampur command hospital for advanced treatment.

"We have lost 10 soldiers with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving army vehicle," Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal told PTI, outlining the gravity of the incident.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered condolences, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. Abdullah commended the rescue efforts, while Sinha, acknowledging the soldiers' sacrifice, assured comprehensive medical care for the injured.

The nation unites with grieving families, offering support during this profound sorrow. The LG emphasized the commitment to ensuring the best medical treatment for the injured soldiers, expressing hope for their quick recovery.