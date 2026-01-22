Dramatic Forest Encounter: Jharkhand Security Forces Triumph

Tensions escalated as a fiery gunfight erupted in the dense Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Security forces clashed with Maoists, resulting in a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.

The operation peaked as eight Maoists met their end. Among them was Patiram Majhi, infamously known as Anal Da, whose capture had been highly coveted due to the Rs 1 crore bounty on his head.

Authorities remain on high alert, conducting a thorough search to determine the final counts of causalities and secure the area following this intense confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)