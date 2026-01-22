Dramatic Forest Encounter: Jharkhand Security Forces Triumph
Eight Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. A notorious Maoist, Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da, with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, was among those killed. The exchange happened in the Saranda forest, and a search operation continues.
Tensions escalated as a fiery gunfight erupted in the dense Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Security forces clashed with Maoists, resulting in a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.
The operation peaked as eight Maoists met their end. Among them was Patiram Majhi, infamously known as Anal Da, whose capture had been highly coveted due to the Rs 1 crore bounty on his head.
Authorities remain on high alert, conducting a thorough search to determine the final counts of causalities and secure the area following this intense confrontation.
