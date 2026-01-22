China has extended an olive branch to the United Kingdom, expressing its readiness to collaborate on mutual respect to enhance economic ties. The initiative is aimed at fostering a more favorable business atmosphere, according to China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The Ministry released a statement noting the positive impact that strengthened China-UK economic and trade relations could have not just for the countries involved, but for the global economy as well. This partnership promises increased stability and certainty in turbulent economic times.

The strategic move comes as both nations seek to navigate a complex international landscape, where aligning their economic strategies could offer mutual benefits and broaden the scope of global economic growth.