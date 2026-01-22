Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Manipur: The Killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh

In Churachandpur, Manipur, a Meitei man named Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh was shot dead after being abducted by suspected Kuki militants. His murder has intensified ethnic tensions in the state, prompting protests and demands for justice. Singh was taken with his Kuki wife, who was later released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Manipur have escalated following the abduction and killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, a member of the Meitei community, by suspected Kuki militants. The incident occurred in the Churachandpur district, leading to widespread protests.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped from his home on Wednesday and later killed near Natjang village. His wife, who was also abducted, was later released. The Kuki militants responsible are believed to be part of the United Kuki National Army, a group not aligned with the Suspension of Operations agreement.

Protests erupted across Manipur, condemning the killing and demanding arrests. Ethnic tensions remain high, with over 260 people killed since violence broke out in May 2023. Local leaders and officials have called for unity and peace amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

