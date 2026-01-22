Revolutionizing Electoral Transparency: ECINET Launches to Combat Misinformation

In a significant move to tackle misinformation in electoral processes, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar launched ECINET on Thursday, a sophisticated digital platform. This tool aims to consolidate various election-related activities into a single interface, providing comprehensive and reliable electoral data.

ECINET, designed to assist voters, officials, and political parties, integrates over 40 existing mobile and web applications, reducing the need for users to juggle multiple platforms. It promises a streamlined user experience by consolidating electoral data entry to authorized officials, ensuring accuracy and consistency across the board.

Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the platform's potential to aid election management bodies worldwide, offering assistance in developing similar tools tailored to regional languages and legal frameworks. With more than 5.5 crore downloads from existing apps being subsumed, ECINET is poised to become a cornerstone in modernizing electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)