Tragic Rivalry: Hawker Fatally Stabbed in Delhi

A young hawker's life was tragically cut short in a brutal stabbing incident in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, highlighting the violent turn an old rivalry took. The local police have apprehended five suspects, including four juveniles, following the attack, which was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The incident unfolded on a busy Wednesday, and Akash, the victim, was reportedly stabbed over 13 times. Despite desperate attempts to flee, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Witnesses, paralyzed by fear, initially hesitated to intervene, although an elderly man's brave attempt to confront the assailants was noted.

The police have recovered the weapon and are carrying out further investigations. Preliminary reports suggest the motive was rooted in past enmity. Forensic procedures are ongoing, with the post-mortem scheduled soon, as authorities question the accused to uncover the full story behind this senseless act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)