Odisha Police Bolsters Maritime Security with National Flag Hoisting on Uninhabited Islands
Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Odisha Police initiated a significant coastal security enhancement by hoisting the National Flag on Udabali Island, off Dhamra Port. They announced a Rs 149-crore investment to upgrade facilities by 2025-26, including deploying motorized boats, drones, and enhanced community policing measures.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the 77th Republic Day, a symbolic ceremony unfolded as the Odisha Police raised the National Flag on the remote Udabali Island in the Bay of Bengal. The event marked a crucial step in their plan to fortify coastal security with a Rs 149-crore budget initiative.
Director General of Police Y B Khurania, who presided over the flag hoisting, lauded the dedication of the security forces in protecting the coastline. He outlined the comprehensive strategy to modernize maritime surveillance with advanced technology and infrastructure upgrades, funded by the state government's allocation in the 2025-26 budget.
The operational enhancements include motorized patrol boats, drones, and a command center in Bhubaneswar, aimed at strengthening vigilance. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision, enhancing collaboration with national and local security stakeholders, ensuring sovereignty and security of the coastal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drones Trigger Evacuation in Southern Russia
UPDATE 1-Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria's Hasaka city; Turkey denies it
Russian forces hit Kyiv with drones and missiles, one injured, power cut, officials say
Kurdish forces say Turkish drones struck Syria's Hasaka city
UPDATE 1-Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, cutting power, water supplies