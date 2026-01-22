Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Fake Doctor Defrauds Millions With Kidney Donation Scam

A woman and her accomplices are in legal trouble after allegedly orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme that involved offering Rs 3 crore for kidney donations under the guise of being affiliated with Medanta-The Medicity Hospital, police revealed on Thursday. The main culprit, identified as Priya Santosh, is accused of masquerading as a Medanta doctor, using social media, fake websites, and WhatsApp groups to ensnare victims.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Sadar police station following a complaint by Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medanta's medical superintendent. Dr. Durani detailed how Santosh falsely represented herself as part of Medanta, even creating a counterfeit website using the hospital's branding to scam individuals. The case came to light when victim Pratiksha Pujari reported the scheme after being coerced into paying registration and additional fees, totaling Rs 18,000, for a promised Rs 3 crore reward.

Authorities were alerted, confirming the invalidity of both Santosh's credentials and the website. Medanta disassociated itself from any illicit organ activities, attributing the scam to a cyber gang tarnishing the hospital's reputation. Following the complaint, investigations have been initiated. In a related bust, police apprehended five foreign nationals involved in fraudulent organ transplants in Jaipur, implicating wider criminal activity.

