Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Fake Doctor Defrauds Millions With Kidney Donation Scam

A woman named Priya Santosh and her associates were charged with cyber fraud for posing as Medanta-The Medicity Hospital doctors, defrauding individuals by offering Rs 3 crore for kidney donations. The scam was exposed after a victim reported the fraud, uncovering the deceitful operation of an organized cyber gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:53 IST
Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Fake Doctor Defrauds Millions With Kidney Donation Scam
Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her accomplices are in legal trouble after allegedly orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme that involved offering Rs 3 crore for kidney donations under the guise of being affiliated with Medanta-The Medicity Hospital, police revealed on Thursday. The main culprit, identified as Priya Santosh, is accused of masquerading as a Medanta doctor, using social media, fake websites, and WhatsApp groups to ensnare victims.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Sadar police station following a complaint by Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medanta's medical superintendent. Dr. Durani detailed how Santosh falsely represented herself as part of Medanta, even creating a counterfeit website using the hospital's branding to scam individuals. The case came to light when victim Pratiksha Pujari reported the scheme after being coerced into paying registration and additional fees, totaling Rs 18,000, for a promised Rs 3 crore reward.

Authorities were alerted, confirming the invalidity of both Santosh's credentials and the website. Medanta disassociated itself from any illicit organ activities, attributing the scam to a cyber gang tarnishing the hospital's reputation. Following the complaint, investigations have been initiated. In a related bust, police apprehended five foreign nationals involved in fraudulent organ transplants in Jaipur, implicating wider criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Sets Benchmark with Landmark Health Scheme Rollout

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Landmark Health Scheme Rollout

 India
2
Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

 India
3
Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

 Global
4
Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026