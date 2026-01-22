Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Morale with Grama Rakhi Allowance Hike

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an increase in the monthly allowance for 'Grama Rakhis' from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500. This decision, aimed at enhancing morale, requires village guards to report weekly to police, strengthening rural security and their collaboration with law enforcement.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed on Thursday a significant increase in the monthly allowance for 'Grama Rakhis' (village guards) from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500, according to an official statement.

The state government not only boosted the financial support but also mandated weekly reports to the respective police stations, promoting accountability and enhanced coordination with law enforcement.

This move, in response to recent protests by over 18,000 'Grama Rakhis', aims to acknowledge their critical role in maintaining law and order in rural areas, aiding crime detection, and supporting local policing efforts. The allowance enhancement under the Odisha Grama Rakhi Act, 1967, is anticipated to uplift their morale and reinforce rural security.

