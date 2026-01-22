Nepal Police Gears Up for Secure Elections with Cyber and On-Ground Measures

The Nepal Police chief, Dan Bahadur Karki, has outlined an assertive security strategy for the forthcoming March 5 general elections. Addressing police personnel via an online conference, Inspector General Karki stressed the importance of a secure environment, instructing his deputies to implement a robust security plan.

In his address, IGP Karki pinpointed various key issues that the police should prioritize, including crime investigation, revenue leakage, arms seizure, and traffic management. This initiative seeks active participation from senior police officers across the nation's provinces.

Moreover, a significant development sees the deployment of a cyber police unit aimed at curbing misinformation spread on social media during the elections. The Home Ministry has activated this unit to maintain the election's integrity through vigilant monitoring and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)