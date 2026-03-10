Morolong Urges Africa to Tackle Misinformation at TikTok Safer Internet Summit

South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has called for a collective African response to safeguard information integrity, warning that the rapid spread of misinformation on digital platforms poses a major governance challenge in the modern era.

Speaking at the 2026 TikTok Safer Internet Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Morolong highlighted the growing influence of social media platforms and algorithms in shaping how billions of people access and interpret information.

Social Media as a “New Digital Bureaucracy”

Drawing on the work of historian Yuval Harari, the Deputy Minister described global digital networks as a new form of bureaucracy powered by algorithms that control the flow of information online.

“Humanity has created a new form of bureaucracy: the global digital network. Algorithms shape how billions of people receive and consume information every day,” Morolong said.

He noted that platforms such as TikTok and other social media networks play a major role in organising attention, amplifying voices, and influencing how societies perceive truth and authority.

Threat of Misinformation, Disinformation and Malinformation

Morolong warned that while digital platforms have expanded opportunities for knowledge-sharing, creativity, and innovation, they also enable the rapid spread of harmful information.

He identified three major categories of harmful content:

Misinformation – inaccurate information shared without intent to deceive

Disinformation – deliberately false information intended to mislead

Malinformation – genuine information used maliciously to cause harm

“These forms of harmful information may have different origins, but they have the same destructive impact,” he said.

According to Morolong, such content can erode trust in institutions, deepen social divisions, and threaten democratic stability.

Information Integrity as a Governance Issue

The Deputy Minister emphasised that protecting information integrity should be viewed not only as a technological issue but also as a development, governance, and democratic challenge.

He pointed to South Africa’s National Communication Strategy Framework 2025–2030, adopted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), which promotes coordinated and citizen-focused communication across government institutions.

“Communication is not simply about messaging; it is about building trust between the state and the people,” Morolong said.

Regional Cooperation in Africa

Morolong also referenced the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Communications, which encourages member states to develop integrated communication systems that support economic growth and social development.

He said communications infrastructure and information systems are strategic assets that must strengthen regional cooperation and serve the public interest.

Three Key Areas for Platform Responsibility

The Deputy Minister proposed three priority areas where digital platforms could take the lead in promoting safer online spaces:

Responsible Algorithms:Algorithms should not only maximise user engagement but also identify and reduce the spread of harmful or false information.

Information Transparency:Users should have greater clarity about how recommendation systems work and how content is moderated.

Digital Literacy Partnerships:Technology companies should collaborate with governments, educators, and civil society to improve digital literacy, particularly among young people.

Protecting the Digital Public Sphere

Morolong stressed that calls for stronger safeguards are not meant to suppress freedom of expression but to ensure responsible management of online platforms.

“This is not a call for censorship. It is a call for responsible stewardship of the digital public sphere,” he said.

He added that special protections are needed for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, who may be more susceptible to online misinformation.

Call for Africa–Platform Cooperation

Concluding his remarks, Morolong urged stronger collaboration between African governments and global technology companies to create safer and more trustworthy digital environments.

“Let this summit mark a new chapter of cooperation between platforms like TikTok and governments across the great and beautiful continent of Africa,” he said.