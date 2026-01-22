Diplomatic Tensions: German Expels Russian Diplomat Amid Espionage Allegations

The German government has taken a strong stand against espionage within its borders, expelling a Russian diplomat implicated in a spy scandal. This decisive action follows the arrest of a German-Ukrainian dual citizen suspected of funneling sensitive information to the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

The expulsion underscores Germany's zero-tolerance policy toward espionage, particularly when carried out under the pretense of diplomatic privilege. The Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador of the diplomat's expulsion, stressing that such acts of espionage are unacceptable.

Authorities believe the arrested woman had been communicating with a Russian intelligence agent since November 2023, providing him details on the Ukraine war, defense operations, and facilitating his attendance at Berlin political events under false identities. The investigation has expanded to include former military personnel suspected of complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)