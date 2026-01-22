Left Menu

Reagent Racket: Chhattisgarh's Rs 550 Crore Scandal Unveiled

In Chhattisgarh, authorities have arrested the marketing head of DiaSys India Private Ltd, a Navi Mumbai-based company, for alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment and chemicals. The fraud resulted in a Rs 550 crore loss to the state. Investigations into the misuse of government funds continue.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chhattisgarh have taken significant steps to curb corruption, as they arrested Kunjal Sharma, the marketing head of Navi Mumbai's DiaSys India Private Ltd, for alleged corrupt practices in medical equipment procurement.

This arrest follows an investigation that revealed how Sharma and accomplice Shashank Chopda manipulated prices, selling medical supplies to the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited at rates significantly above the stipulated maximum retail price.

The Anti Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing uncovered this systematic overpricing, amounting to a Rs 550 crore loss for the state. A probe into the 'Hummer Lab' scheme's fund misuse is ongoing, with further legal action pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

