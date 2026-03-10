Jammu and Kashmir ACB Nabs Patwari in Bribery Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau made a key arrest on Tuesday, capturing a revenue department official in the act of accepting a bribe. The official was identified as Safdar Hussain Mir, a Patwari in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

The bureau's spokesperson revealed that the arrest followed a complaint where the accused demanded Rs 10,000 to issue necessary revenue documents. The complainant, unwilling to comply, reported the demand to the ACB, leading to a sting operation.

During the operation, Mir was caught red-handed while accepting the illegal payment. Authorities promptly arrested him after completing the required medico-legal procedures, underscoring a significant step in the fight against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)