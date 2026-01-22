Left Menu

Swift Action: Delhi Police Saves Life via Social Media Alert

Delhi Police's Social Media Control Room averted a potential tragedy by swiftly responding to a social media alert about a 19-year-old's suicide threat. An immediate intervention at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station saved the youth, who expressed distress due to a failed relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swift action by the Delhi Police Social Media Control Room prevented a potential tragedy, as officers responded to an urgent alert about a 19-year-old intending to commit suicide. The youth had posted distress messages online, prompting immediate intervention by the authorities.

At 6.32 pm on January 21, a concerned user on the social media platform X tagged Delhi Police, reporting a known individual's suicidal intentions. This individual had detailed their plan to jump in front of a train due to emotional turmoil from a failed relationship, during a chat on Telegram.

Acting on this alert with urgency, the Social Media Control Room relayed the information to the appropriate authorities. Police located the youth at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, preventing a possible tragedy. The youth was then provided counseling and safely handed over to his family.

