Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Dawn or Diplomatic Stalemate?

President Donald Trump unveiled the ambitious 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum, aiming to mediate the Gaza conflict, despite tepid international support. Insisting the board could rival the UN, Trump announced that 59 countries are on board, although only 19 attended the launch event.

Skepticism surrounds the board's membership and scope, particularly as heavyweight countries like Russia and France hesitate to join. Concerns center on involving authoritarian figures and overlap with established international bodies like the United Nations.

As peace efforts continue in the war-torn region, key players like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leaders are navigating ongoing hostilities. Meanwhile, Trump's prior confrontations with Iran and his remarks at the forum add layers to his push for lasting peace.

