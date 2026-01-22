Govt Pushes Biodegradable Sachets to Tackle Paan Masala Plastic Waste

In a renewed push to curb plastic pollution from single-use sachets, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, chaired a high-level stakeholder consultation on the use of bio-plastics in sachets for paan masala and gutkha packaging. The meeting focused on reviewing progress, aligning regulatory approaches, and charting a time-bound, coordinated action plan.

The consultation brought together senior leadership from across government, including the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and representatives from BIS, DPIIT, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), as well as academia and industry.

From Policy Intent to Time-Bound Action

Opening the meeting, Prof. Sood recalled earlier deliberations with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Department of Consumer Affairs, stressing the urgency of moving beyond discussion to clear timelines for implementation in one of the most environmentally problematic packaging segments.

Sachet plastics, widely used for paan masala and gutkha, are among the least recyclable forms of plastic waste, contributing disproportionately to litter and microplastic pollution.

PLA Emerges as a Leading Contender

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, highlighted the scale of the environmental challenge and pointed to PolyLactic Acid (PLA) as a promising biodegradable alternative. He noted that PLA offers minimal cost escalation compared to conventional materials, provided action is coordinated across government, industry and academia.

However, participants agreed that identifying a material is only the first step—rigorous validation and certification will be critical before large-scale adoption.

Redefining “Biodegradable”

A key regulatory development came from MoEFCC, with Secretary Shri Tanmay Kumar confirming that the ministry is revisiting the definition of bioplastics and working towards a clear, legally robust definition of biodegradable materials. This clarity is essential for BIS to develop standardised testing protocols, he said.

From the food safety perspective, FSSAI CEO Shri Rajit Punhani underlined strict non-negotiables: biodegradable packaging must be cheaper than the product itself, preserve flavour and aroma, comply with migration limits, and completely eliminate plastic and aluminium foil from all packaging layers.

Standards and Ground Realities

BIS flagged a major challenge—most biodegradable materials currently available degrade only under industrial composting conditions, raising questions about collection, segregation and processing infrastructure. This makes certification, real-world testing and lifecycle assessment critical.

The brainstorming session featured technical inputs from IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and Ravenshaw University, alongside industry presentations from Balrampur Chini Mills, UKHI Ltd and Praj Industries, followed by regulatory and industry association feedback.

Clear Direction: Test, Certify, Implement

Summing up, Prof. Sood said the ecosystem has moved far enough to shift from exploratory research and pilots to structured validation. He noted that several industries already have potential biodegradable material solutions, which must now be rigorously tested and certified.

He directed MoEFCC, FSSAI, BIS, CIPET and IIP to work closely with industry and academic institutions to develop a defined process flow with timelines. Industry representatives were asked to submit material samples to CIPET and prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) ahead of the next review.

The consultation signals a decisive step towards tackling one of India’s most visible plastic waste problems—by aligning science, standards, regulation and industry to make biodegradable sachets a practical reality.