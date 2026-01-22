Cocaine Bust at Kempegowda: Passenger Arrested with Rs 38.60 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a significant drug bust, customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport arrested a passenger arriving from Brazil's Sao Paulo for attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of cocaine.

The apprehension occurred at Terminal 2 after officers intercepted the unidentified individual and confiscated 7.72 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 38.60 crore, according to Bengaluru Customs officials.

The passenger now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations underway to uncover potential connections and ramifications of the smuggling attempt.

