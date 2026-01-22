Cocaine Bust at Kempegowda: Passenger Arrested with Rs 38.60 Crore Worth of Drugs
A passenger from Sao Paulo was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport for smuggling cocaine. Customs officials seized 7.72 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 38.60 crore, leading to the passenger's arrest under the NDPS Act. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
In a significant drug bust, customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport arrested a passenger arriving from Brazil's Sao Paulo for attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of cocaine.
The apprehension occurred at Terminal 2 after officers intercepted the unidentified individual and confiscated 7.72 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 38.60 crore, according to Bengaluru Customs officials.
The passenger now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations underway to uncover potential connections and ramifications of the smuggling attempt.
