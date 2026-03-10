Event Manager's Broken Promise Leads to Arrest

An event manager in the city has been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Ayoob, was detained by police on Sunday after the victim filed a formal complaint. His arrest was officially recorded on the same day, and he was remanded into judicial custody on Monday.

Authorities report that Ayoob, owner of a local event management company, befriended the victim several years ago. He reportedly sexually assaulted her multiple times, promising marriage as a lure. The police registered a case under BNS Section 64, pertaining to rape.

The investigation, according to Central Police, revealed initial evidence prompting Ayoob's arrest. As the case progresses, police continue to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)