Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram

In a significant bust, Assam Rifles personnel seized heroin worth Rs 15.42 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border. This operation highlights the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking in the region.

Based on reliable intelligence inputs, the troops swiftly established a mobile check post at Diltlang village on Tuesday. This strategic move enabled them to intercept a suspicious two-wheeler transporting the illegal substance.

While the two suspects managed to flee the scene, troops successfully confiscated 2 kg of heroin along with a mobile phone. The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation and appropriate legal proceedings.

