Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram
Assam Rifles seized heroin valued at Rs 15.42 crore near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation, based on intelligence about drug trafficking, involved intercepting a suspicious two-wheeler. Two kg of heroin was confiscated, along with a mobile phone, and handed over to police for investigation.
In a significant bust, Assam Rifles personnel seized heroin worth Rs 15.42 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border. This operation highlights the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking in the region.
Based on reliable intelligence inputs, the troops swiftly established a mobile check post at Diltlang village on Tuesday. This strategic move enabled them to intercept a suspicious two-wheeler transporting the illegal substance.
While the two suspects managed to flee the scene, troops successfully confiscated 2 kg of heroin along with a mobile phone. The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation and appropriate legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
