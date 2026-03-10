RPF Thwarts Child Trafficking: Minors Rescued in Jharkhand Busts

In a significant operation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have successfully rescued four minors, including a young girl, in two separate incidents in Jharkhand, preventing potential trafficking. These actions have also led to the arrest of a suspect from Lakhisarai, Bihar.

The first incident unfolded at Hatia railway station, where RPF officials intercepted three boys who were allegedly being trafficked by Arun Ram, 38, to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu under the guise of job offers. The operation took place during a routine check after the Alappuzha Express arrived.

In a separate incident at Ranchi station, a 13-year-old girl from Odisha was rescued. Found sitting alone, she was relocated to a 'one-stop centre', following a Child Welfare Committee directive. The RPF and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit continue to investigate the trafficking attempt.

