RPF Thwarts Child Trafficking: Minors Rescued in Jharkhand Busts

RPF personnel rescued four minors, including a girl, from alleged trafficking in Jharkhand, arresting a man from Bihar in the process. In separate incidents, three boys were saved at Hatia station, and a girl found in Ranchi. The minors were promised jobs, exposing a trafficking scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have successfully rescued four minors, including a young girl, in two separate incidents in Jharkhand, preventing potential trafficking. These actions have also led to the arrest of a suspect from Lakhisarai, Bihar.

The first incident unfolded at Hatia railway station, where RPF officials intercepted three boys who were allegedly being trafficked by Arun Ram, 38, to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu under the guise of job offers. The operation took place during a routine check after the Alappuzha Express arrived.

In a separate incident at Ranchi station, a 13-year-old girl from Odisha was rescued. Found sitting alone, she was relocated to a 'one-stop centre', following a Child Welfare Committee directive. The RPF and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit continue to investigate the trafficking attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

