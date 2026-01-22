Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
A Delhi court cleared former AAP minister Amanatullah Khan of charges for allegedly ignoring summons in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The court noted procedural lapses by the ED in serving summons and acknowledged that Khan eventually complied with all notices by appearing before the agency.
A Delhi court acquitted AAP's former minister, Amanatullah Khan, of accusations leveled by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the alleged evasion of summons in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering investigation.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal emphasized that the summons was not served according to proper procedure, leaving Khan without the requisite 24-hour notice. The ED's claims of non-attendance on January 12, February 1, and February 2, 2024, were found unsubstantiated, while Khan appeared before the ED on April 18, 2024.
The court highlighted procedural and factual flaws, stating that Khan was within his rights to follow legal protocols, and ultimately discharged him of all related allegations, branding them as unfounded.
