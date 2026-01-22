Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a successful operation against Maoists in Jharkhand. Security forces executed a joint mission that resulted in the elimination of 16 Maoists, including top leader Anal, in West Singhbhum district.

Amit Shah reiterated the government's goal of eradicating Naxalism in the country by March 31. He praised the joint efforts of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police, describing the operation as a step forward in freeing the region of Naxal influence.

Shah urged remaining Maoists to forsake their violent ideology and join the mainstream. The operation involved elite CRPF units and is one of the largest anti-Maoist drives in the state, underlining the government's commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.

