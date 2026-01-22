High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

In a renewed push against terrorism, security forces re-engaged with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, breaking a four-day tense calm preceding Republic Day.

The operations, centered around Sonnar village, followed a deadly clash that left one paratrooper dead and several others injured. The terrorists, exploiting the dense forest, evaded capture initially but were later found esconced in a wooden structure at Mali Dana top.

Authorities have since unearthed a terrorist hideout in the district and conducted extensive search operations, notably across the Akhnoor sector. Forces remain vigilant region-wide to ensure safe celebrations and prevent any disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)